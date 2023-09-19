Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 66,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,197. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

