Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.25 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 0.7 %

MasTec stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 85,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

