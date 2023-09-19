Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.