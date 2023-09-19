Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. 2,417,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.