Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $36.11 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. 1,272,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

