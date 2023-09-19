Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

