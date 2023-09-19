Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

