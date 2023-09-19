Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,594. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.76 and a 200 day moving average of $459.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

