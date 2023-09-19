Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 492,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,232. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

