Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 35,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,330. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.