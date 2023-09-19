Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.