Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

NYSE BC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 164,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

