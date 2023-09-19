Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

NYSE MNP opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

