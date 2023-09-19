Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Capitol Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Health

In other Capitol Health news, insider Justin Walter 679,237 shares of Capitol Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging modalities and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.