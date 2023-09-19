Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

