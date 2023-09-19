Etsy’s (ETSY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Etsy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 650,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,664. Etsy has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,423 shares of company stock worth $8,534,347. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

