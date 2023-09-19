Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $116.04. 422,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

