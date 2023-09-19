Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,142 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.81. 406,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,546. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.