Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $689.73. 18,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,518. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $722.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

