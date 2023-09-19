Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.85. 353,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

