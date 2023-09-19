Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 136,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

