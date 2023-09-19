Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,433. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

