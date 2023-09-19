Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 220,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,902. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.