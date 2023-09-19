Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 360,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,212. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

