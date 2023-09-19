Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. 361,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.