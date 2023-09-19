Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 82,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

