Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

IGM stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average of $368.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

