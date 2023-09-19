Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,509 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.