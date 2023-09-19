Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43,047.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 323,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 322,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

