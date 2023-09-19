Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 221.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 1,522,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

