Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 33.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $57,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 54,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 298,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 284,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

