Shira Ridge Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $428.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.