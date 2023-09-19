EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 745 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

