Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 826,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,542. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

