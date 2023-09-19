Sciencast Management LP Takes $700,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

