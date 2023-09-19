Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $824.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $784.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.