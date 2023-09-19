15,217 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. General Mills makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

