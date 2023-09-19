Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 109,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

