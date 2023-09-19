EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 151 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. American National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

