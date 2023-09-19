Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

