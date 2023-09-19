Windsor Group LTD Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $97,388,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

