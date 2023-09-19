First National Bank of South Miami Has $778,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.