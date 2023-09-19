Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.64. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 4,662,422 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 540,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $4,121,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.