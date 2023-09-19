Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $4.50. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,476,386 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 929,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

