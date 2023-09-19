Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $35.14

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $35.92. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $602.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.