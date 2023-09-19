Windsor Group LTD Purchases 1,336 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.