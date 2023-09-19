Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 327,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 690,950 shares.The stock last traded at $21.76 and had previously closed at $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,065,022.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

