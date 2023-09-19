Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 814,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 777,705 shares.The stock last traded at $32.13 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

