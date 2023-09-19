ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.70. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 114,567 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICL Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 199.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

