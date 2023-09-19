Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $39.68

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.68, but opened at $38.64. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 880,844 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LI shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

